Megan Fox’s visit to Asunción causes a stir in the streets and on social networks

A group of followers actress and American model Megan fox gathered this Monday on Juan Eulogio Estigarribia street, in front of the Hotel La Misión, in Assumption , awaiting your arrival. In the place is the hotel where the Hollywood star is staying, accompanying her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who will perform this Tuesday at the Asuncionico festival.

After their arrival at the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque, the well-known couple set out to tour the Costanera of the country’s capital on Monday afternoon. They were also seen in the Loma San Jerónimo neighborhood, eating and drinking in a well-known bar in Asunción.

Related note: Megan Fox on the Costanera de Asunción

Through some recordings it can be seen that both were dressed in casual and pink clothes, while in many other videos it is observed that the rapper got out of his vehicle on the street to greet people.

Megan Fox touring the Costanera de Asunción.mp4 Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly made a brief tour of the Costanera de Asunción.

social media memes

Due to the striking fact that Fox and Machine Gun Kelly carry out internal tourism in the country’s capital, several Internet users came forward and, although some highlighted the fact and pointed out that with it the actress shows humility, others published some memes that lit up the social media.

Some Internet users made fun of the tour made on the Costanera de Asunción, pointing out that they were “for yuyales” and there was even one who ironized that Megan had even joined the Colorado Party.

https://twitter.com/JOSEESCAURIZA/status/1506042150227689473

https://twitter.com/maxtropiero_/status/1506012442391941120

https://twitter.com/Maria_Liz_M11/status/1506064263999213572

https://twitter.com/asadodedomingo/status/1506017073717125122

The actress achieved her greatest recognition with her role in the film transformersreleased in 2007. At age 15, he had debuted in the film Holiday in the Sun (2001). In addition, she was on the cover of numerous magazines and image designers, due to her great fame and beauty.

Also read: Expectation for the arrival of Megan Fox and Miley Cyrus in Paraguay

Meanwhile, among Machine’s hits stand out Bad Things, Wild Boy, Mind of a Stoner, among others. The rapper was also presented by Argentina and Chile, respectively, since the rapper was part of the Lollapalooza festival held in those countries.

The Asuncionico megafestival, where the rapper will perform along with other artists, starts this Tuesday and will run until Wednesday, March 23. It takes place in Espacio Idesa, located on Madame Lynch and Aviadores del Chaco avenues, in Asunción, where artists such as Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus will perform on this occasion.