Melanie Griffith’s nose is deformed after undergoing hundreds of surgeries, unretouched photo

Actress Melanie Griffith has undergone several cosmetic surgeries that have left her almost unrecognizable. Before the pandemic, Antonio Banderas’s ex practically reappeared with a new face, where she seemed to have taken 20 years off her. The actress always makes calls to take care of the effects of the sun, which in her case deteriorated her skin a lot, to the point that it caused a melanoma on her nose.

In 2018, the protagonist of ‘Armas de Mujer’ appeared with a strange protuberance on her nose that raised suspicions among her fans about a possible botched aesthetic intervention. But then the actress confessed that she had undergone surgery to remove cancer cells from the skin of her nose.. “Again with bandages after a dermabrasion session, the last step to deal with the already eliminated basal cell carcinoma,” the artist wrote on her Instagram account to put an end to the rumors, and show her nose, covered with a band “If any of you also have it, do something about it. If you sunbathe often or are exposed to it often, be careful! Use sunscreen and check with your dermatologist. If you don’t have one, find one or go to the nearest clinic and ask for a check-up”, he added as a way to make his followers aware of the dangers of skin cancer and the obsession with tanning.

Several years earlier, in 2009, Melanie Griffith reported that she had undergone an operation to remove cancer cells from her face, although at the time it appears that the affected area was one of her eyes. The actress even feared losing her job. “It’s scary because, as an actress, you’re used to thinking that you depend on your face to get a job, but I’ve realized that all I have to do is put a little bandage on and that’s it,” she said in an interview for the InStyle magazine.

Apart from surgeries to combat skin cancer, the 64-year-old actress has also had several cosmetic touch-ups, some more successful than others. When she recorded the movie ‘Roar’, in 1981, she was attacked by a lion that almost disfigured her face, but the cosmetic surgery was so good that she later wanted to undergo other interventions, although not all with such success.. He also applied botox injections, hyaluronic acid, facial rejuvenation, but his addiction to painkillers and then the divorce of a man considered a Hollywood sex symbol in the late 90s, like Antonio Banderas, had an impact on Melanie Griffith’s mental health, who was diagnosed in 2011 with epilepsy.

Just before the coronavirus pandemic began, Dakota Johnson’s mother reappeared with a much more harmonious face, a perfect nose and slightly smoother skin, with a much more natural appearance, very similar to the Melanie Griffith who conquered the big screen, whose image remains intact in the memory of her followers.