Melissa came from the US to baptize her children; she died in a palenque in Michoacán

A wind band was part of the funeral procession that accompanied the coffin with the remains of Melissa, who died after the armed attack against those attending a palenque in ZinapécuaroMichoacan.

The young mother of the family was veiled in Araró, her hometown; In her parish they officiated mass of body present and then they took her to her last home this Thursday afternoon.

Melissa, who worked in a fruit warehouse in California, United Statescame to Mexico to baptize her two children and witness the same Catholic ceremony for her sister Arleth, who is torn between life and death as a result of the attack that occurred on March 27.

Araró is a tourist town located 60 kilometers from Morelia; close to the border with Guanajuato and also very close to the El Paraíso ranch, where 17 men and three women were massacred last Sunday.

Neighbors of Melissa and her younger sister Arleth mourn the tragedy.

“We know them whenever they came here, they walked; practically we went to school with them, with Melissa; we are very sorry about what happened to them, we are with the family and, yes, it is not worth the fact that they have killed innocent people and that they are taking us all by the feet,” said Iraís Colín Sandoval, a merchant in the area.

Melissa, was 36 years old and had four children; Arleth, is 16 years old. Both were born in Mexico, but acquired US citizenship.