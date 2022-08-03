Mercato: Antoine Griezmann seals the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato

Antoine Griezmann weighs down Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Posted on August 2, 2022 at 10:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



And if Antoine Griezmann was sacrificed by Atletico de Madrid to complete the big blow Cristiano Ronaldo? There have been reports in the press of a possible swap between the two players which would see Griezmann join Manchester United. However, it may well be that this XXL operation has already fallen through.

cristiano Ronaldo at theAtlético de Madrid ? This is one of the big rumors of the last few days. As the noose tightens around him after various doors have closed, including that of the PSG as le10sport.com revealed to you exclusively on July 13, cristiano Ronaldo would seem to date to have only two exit doors: the Napoli and theAtlético de Madrid.

An exchange between Griezmann and Ronaldo

Although he played his first preparation match with Manchester United on July 31 against the Rayo Vallecano (1-1), cristiano Ronaldo would not intend to continue his career with the Red Devils although his contract runs until June 2023. The Athletic recently revealed that in order to get their hands on RonaldoI‘Atletico de Madrid would like to include Antoine Griezmann in the transaction. And this, althoughErik Ten Hagtrainer of Manchester Unitedseems to be determined to keep cristiano Ronaldo.

Mercato: Two tracks emerge for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/fQthbzhjIo pic.twitter.com/RX9BgbrGVM — le10sport (@le10sport) August 2, 2022

Griezmann won’t move from Atletico