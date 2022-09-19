Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo and the possibility of a return to Sporting (Info BeFootball)

After a difficult season in England with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave the club this summer. Not qualified in the Champions League, CR7, who is now 37, is aware of the approach of the end of his career, and a season without the biggest European Cup to play is unthinkable.

The information has had the effect of a small bomb in recent days, Cristiano Ronaldo asked to leave Manchester United this summer, after returning to England a year ago, but the season hasn’t gone to plan.

Unfortunately not qualified for the next edition of the Champions League, the Portuguese legend is looking for a way out. He is impossible for him, as the end of his career approaches going a season without tasting the big-eared cup. Many avenues are studied… including one that might surprise more than one.

In effect, according to our information, Cristiano Ronaldo showed a real interest in returning to where it all began, in Sporting, in Portugal. The player, who is studying this possibility, would also be ready to drastically reduce his salary, and sit on his last year of contract with Manchester United.

On the side of Sporting, we are ready to welcome the legend. The club, which has just recovered a good sum with the sale of Palhinha to Fulham for 22M€, plans to sell another 2 to 3 players, as well as to part with Islam Slimani, in order to free up a little more payroll. Moreover, the Sporting is qualified for the Champions Leaguean essential condition for the feasibility of such an operation.

Although the info is to be taken with tweezers, the possibility exists, and is very real.