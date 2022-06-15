Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Qatar wants to turn the page on Neymar!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

While his contract was only extended a year ago, Neymar would no longer be welcome at PSG. Besides, the Qatari owners of Paris Saint-Germain seem to be ready to start a new cycle. With the extension of Kylian Mbappé, the transfer of Neymar would be discounted in Doha…

For some time, the various injuries contracted seem to have had a major impact on the contribution of Neymar to PSG. Despite the good statistics at the end of the season, the Brazilian is showing himself to be less and less decisive in the major European matches. However, the senior leaders of PSG took the decision in May 2021 to extend his contract which would initially run until June 2022 for three additional seasons. Nevertheless, it would seem that the Qatari owners of the PSG now regret this strong choice.

PSG want to move on with Neymar…

goal recently revealed that the PSG would finally no longer be thrilled by the fact of keeping Neymar. In fact, in the event of a good offer, the senior managers of the Paris Holy–German would let go Neymar. The Team even asserted that Kylian Mbappe would not be against the departure of his attacking partner. And the trend was fully confirmed on Sunday morning. During the broadcast of the show Telefoot the media confided on the antennas of TF1 that we would no longer simply be open to a departure from Neymar in the event of a good offer received, but the first wish of the Qatari owners would be to sell Neymar from the summer transfer window, only a year after his contract extension.

…Neymar does not want to leave!

However, various media have claimed that they do not want to leave PSG. le10sport.com even revealed to you last March that a departure was not on the mind of the Brazilian. And for Oh My Goal the number 10 of the PSG held the same speech by conveying the following message. “For my part, it is true that I want to stay (at PSG). Afterwards, no one said anything to me, but on my side, it’s clear that I want to stay. goal even assured recently that no news for a transfer would have reached the ears of the entourage of Neymar…