Mercato: Messi and Neymar make Campos hesitate on the future of a starter

Paris advances its pawns for a Brazilian from Ajax

Under contract until 2024 with PSG, Leandro Paredes is one of the players that Luis Campos wants to see leave to reshape the Parisian midfielder. The Argentinian has a serious touch with Juventus Turin but the Old Lady needs to sell (Rabiot, Arthur) before being able to pay the approximately 20 M€ expected by the Portuguese sporting director. But, according to Le Parisien, this would not be the only explanation for the fact that his departure is still not recorded.

The regional daily explains that Paredes is the source of a dilemma at PSG. Already, he is very close to Lionel Messi and Neymar, and his departure would be badly experienced by the two superstars. Then, he has always been good in the big meetings. The Parisian recalls that it was 1-1 at the Bernabeu when he was replaced last season in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Should we sell a player who is certainly irregular but valuable both on the field and in the locker room? Luis Campos would still feel!