Entertainment

Mercato: Messi and Neymar make Campos hesitate on the future of a starter

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris advances its pawns for a Brazilian from Ajax

Under contract until 2024 with PSG, Leandro Paredes is one of the players that Luis Campos wants to see leave to reshape the Parisian midfielder. The Argentinian has a serious touch with Juventus Turin but the Old Lady needs to sell (Rabiot, Arthur) before being able to pay the approximately 20 M€ expected by the Portuguese sporting director. But, according to Le Parisien, this would not be the only explanation for the fact that his departure is still not recorded.

The regional daily explains that Paredes is the source of a dilemma at PSG. Already, he is very close to Lionel Messi and Neymar, and his departure would be badly experienced by the two superstars. Then, he has always been good in the big meetings. The Parisian recalls that it was 1-1 at the Bernabeu when he was replaced last season in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Should we sell a player who is certainly irregular but valuable both on the field and in the locker room? Luis Campos would still feel!

to summarize

Pushed towards the exit, Leandro Paredes is still far from having signed at Juventus Turin. Because he has serious support for PSG, including Lionel Messi and Neymar. But also because he has always been present at major events.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

Paris Hilton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Pinned for Promoting NFT

5 mins ago

Neymar shows his ambitions before this new season – Foot11.com

16 mins ago

a club does not intend to let go of Lionel Messi – Foot11.com

27 mins ago

the referee of the Super Cup refers to a legendary evening with Cristiano Ronaldo

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button