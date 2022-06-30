Mercato – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo untouchable in the transfer window, he vetoes

The transfer window has officially opened and rumors are swirling about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Disappointed by Manchester United’s season, which will not play in the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo is asking questions about his future. A situation that several European clubs would like to take advantage of. In recent hours, Chelsea have been insistently cited as a suitor for the Portuguese international, a transfer that would cause a stir in the Premier League. But on the side of Manchester United, who will already lose Paul Pogba at the end of the contract, it is out of the question to hear about the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose lease with Manchester United runs until June 2023. Asked by the Express, the former Mancunian defender Wes Brown believes that the Red Devils have every interest in attaching themselves to CR7 insofar as they will not find better than the Portuguese in the transfer window. This has the merit of being clear.

Manchester United must make Ronaldo their priority





“Manchester United must recruit but above all we must succeed in keeping Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a big plus for the team, just look at the number of goals he has managed to score this season. You can say a lot of things, good or bad about him. But in the end, he will still score you a lot of goals. Cavani is gone, all positions need to be strengthened. I’m sure Ten Hag will get there, we just have to see if we can get our hands on some big players and if it’s possible to get them at a good price” launched Wes Brown, for whom it is essential to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and to continue to build around the Portuguese. The transfer window is likely to get carried away in the coming days at Manchester United, where the arrivals of Frenkie De Jong (FC Barcelona) and Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord) are considered imminent. Two size reinforcements that CR7 should appreciate.