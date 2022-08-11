Football – Mercato

New twist for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Posted on August 10, 2022



Currently in turmoil at Manchester United, striker Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the Red Devils at all costs to join a club playing in the Champions League. In this context, the Red Devils would activate to recruit a new striker. Moreover, a new track would be under study on the side of Old Trafford: Alvaro Morata.

And if Manchester United was preparing to leave Cristiano Ronaldo ? The Portuguese striker does not seem satisfied with his situation with the Red Devils . Cristiano Ronaldo would indeed be looking for a way out, and this, because he wants at all costs to dispute the Champions League. In this context, Erik Ten Hag would be looking for a new attacker, and a profile seems to emerge…

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United?

Indeed, the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira announces that Manchester United would have embarked on the trail ofAlvaro Morata. The Spanish international, who is coming off a rather successful season on the side of the Juventus, once again seems to be in the spotlight in the transfer market. The striker, under contract with theAtletico Madridwould be greatly appreciated by Diego Simeonebut would also please Manchester Unitedwho could launch to complete his transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo would therefore see one of his former teammates land in the team, after having played a few meetings with Alvaro Morata to Real Madrid…

Positive first contacts