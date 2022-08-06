Mercato: Thomas Tuchel derailed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United during this transfer window in order to satisfy his desire to play in the Champions League next season. But the Portuguese is clearly lacking suitors after Chelsea failed to land him. The reason for this failure would be Thomas Tuchel, who did not want CR7 while Todd Boehly was ready for anything.
The divorce is almost recorded between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The new co-owner of Blues, Todd Boehly wanted to achieve his first significant feat of arms by recruiting a CR7 on the go. But the deal didn’t happen because of Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel vetoed
the DailyMail reports that the German coach of Blues refused the arrival of Ronaldo, not wanting a star in his locker room. However, Todd Boehly did everything to recruit the quintuple Ballon d’Or. The American leader had met Jorge Mendes in Portugal to discuss the arrival of CR7. But the future of Cristiano Ronaldo will not be written on the side of chelsea.
Sporting as a way out?
Tuttosport reports that the Sporting would be the last option for Ronaldo during this transfer window. The transalpine media reveals that Jorge Mendes would discuss with the Lisbon club about a return of CR7. The negotiation would however remain complicated…