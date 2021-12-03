Mercedes G-Class, the “cemetery” of German off-road vehicles discovered

Attention: news forbidden to lovers of SUVs, off-road vehicles but above all of the Mercedes G-Class . The youtuber IMSTOKZE has in fact recently published a video in which he ventures to discover a real one G-Class “graveyard” : a kind of dump where countless models of the German off-road vehicle, new and old, lie in a state of total abandonment .

Across the Channel, a real landfill has been discovered where many models of the iconic off-road vehicle of the Stuttgart company lie abandoned. Among recent specimens and other older ones – such as the 1979 W460, the first G-Class ever produced -, accompanied by sedans and convertibles, the images show a lot of waste, given that some of the cars present still appear in good condition, while others show interiors already destroyed

CLASS G GOOD, CLASS G DESTROYED

The “cemetery” is located in an unidentified place of theEngland. IMSTOKZE filming at 5.30am, in the dark, and then later in the crack of dawn, revealing a myriad of unused G-Classes. Video is basically a hymn to waste. Many models in fact still appear in good external condition, And with a restoration they could be operational again on the road. But it is certainly not a condition that unites all the Mercedes present, indeed, some present them interior completely dismantled, others show obvious signs of rust, some are too old to continue driving. But most of them deserve quite another fate.

THE FIRST G-CLASS AND … A C-CLASS

Among the specimens present in the landfill, one of the 1979: the W460, that is to say the first G-Class ever produced by Mercedes, marketed until 1991. Among the “bonus tracks”, unexpectedly, also some Mercedes C-Class sedan and convertible. In short, there is a lot of curiosity, but I waste it even more. And who knows if anyone, after watching the video, has decided to take one of those G-Classes to give it new life.

