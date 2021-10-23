Meryl Streep, star of the tv series on climate change

A new anthological TV series on climate change with a stellar cast: that’s what it is Extrapolations , the new project from Apple plus.

The protagonists of this series have also been announced: they will be the multiple winner of the Oscars Meryl Streep, the star of game of Thrones Kit Harington and the interpreter of the recent series Perry Mason Matthew Rhys, to which David Schwimmer (Friends), Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs and Adarsh ​​Gourav.

According to the first advances Extrapolations, already in production, will tell interconnected stories about how the upcoming changes on the planet will affect love, faith, work and family. The eight-episode series is written by Scott Z. Burns, former author of Contagion And The Report.

Own Burns in a note describing the project he said:

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going together – and we are bringing with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity to love and our fondness for pain. These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out. “

If Streep’s role has not yet been revealed, it is already known that:

• Sienna Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer;

• Kit Harington plays Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant;

• Tahar Rahim plays Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss;

• Matthew Rhys plays Junior, a real estate developer;

• Daveed Diggs is Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida;

• Gemma Chan plays Natasha Alper, a single mother and microfinance banker;

• David Schwimmer plays Harris Goldblatt, a father of a teenage daughter;

• Adarsh ​​Gourav will play Gaurav, a chauffeur for hire.