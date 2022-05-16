Message from El Gordo y la Flaca with the photo of Lili Estefan upsets the fans: “Resist”, they say

These are the words that were shared on the Instagram of The fat and the skinnywith the photograph of Lili Estefan: “Many of the trials we are going through can be the prelude to great blessings. Hold on.”

Clarissa Molina replied to this message with this prayer icon: “🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”. “So be it 🙏🏻”, say some fans of the Univision show and followers of Lili Estefan.

Others have been concerned and ask what is happening, or what could have happened to Lili. Some even came to the conclusion that she would be operated on and said: “What happened to her? Or are they going to operate on her nose.”

They also emphasize that this message with Lili’s photo has served to believe that the driver is in trouble: “And why do they put Lily Estefan on the cover, it led me to think that she is going through difficult times.”

It must be remembered that Lili Estefan is not in the program because she has traveled to accompany her son on his graduation day. The driver shared photos of the moment and wrote the following message: “Congratulations @lorenzo_luaces, we cannot be more proud of you, my son, this is an immense achievement and you will see all the blessings that this diploma will bring to your life. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW, you are my CHAMP cheech. Congratulations”.

We understand that nothing has happened, but we also understand that there has been confusion around the publication. And we hope that all this is just a mix-up.

