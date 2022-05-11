Messi is humiliating for Mbappé

Despite a disappointing season, Lionel Messi is by far the Paris Saint-Germain player who sells the most shirts. Even Kylian Mbappé is well ahead.

Who is the best player Paris Saint Germain this season ? There is really no possible debate, it is Kylian Mbappe. But who is the PSG star? This question is more complex, and it immediately brings Lionel Messi in the equation.

Even if he did not have a very good season, and although his image remains eternally associated with that of FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian allowed PSG to benefit from his immense power of attraction, and the commercial spin-offs that go with. “The number of companies interested in a partnership is multiplying, and the PSG brand is exploding on social networks”, confirms the Parisian. PSG has thus gone from 32 to 52 million subscribers on Instagram, where Messi is the second most followed player (326 million followers), behind Cristiano Ronaldo (439 million), but clearly ahead of Neymar (173 million) and Mbappé (71 million), whose rating is rising slowly.

Messi crushes Mbappé and the others

In terms of jersey sales, the Messi effect is even more spectacular. Still according to the Parisian, Messi’s No. 30 flocked jerseys simply represent 60% of sales in Paris Saint-Germain stores, where last season’s revenue was equaled in just six months. Mbappé, Neymar, Ramos and all the other Parisian stars therefore only occupy a minority place in the sale of jerseys.

It is common for new signings to attract shirt buyers more easily than players who were already at the club last season. But for the gap to take on such proportions is spectacular and astonishing, and could even be badly experienced by Mbappé. From there to the Bondynois coming to question himself and finding another way to boost his image by joining Real Madrid, there is a step that remains to be taken…

