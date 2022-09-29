“Messi is like Federer”, according to Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentina national football team, has compared the future sporting retirement of Lionel Messi to that of Roger Federer.

How will the sports world react to news of Lionel Messi’s career ending? For Lionel Scaloni, it will be comparable to the very recent retirement of Roger Federer. In praising the star of Paris Saint-Germain, the coach of the Argentina national team drew a parallel with the illustrious Swiss tennis player.

“I think you have to take advantage of it. It’s like Federer. He retired and what happened? Everyone was emotional and said to themselves: ‘He’s not here anymore, he’s not going to play more”. How many of us would have liked to see Federer play tennis? It was wonderful to see him play,” said the Argentinian technician in a press conference, after the 100th international victory of the “Pulga” against Jamaica. (3-0).

“If I was a fan, I would buy his jersey”

“The same will happen with [Messi]. So let’s enjoy it, whatever the country. It’s fantastic to see him. I have the opportunity to train him, but if I was a fan, I would pay a ticket to see him and buy his shirt. The only thing left to do is enjoy. I don’t know if such an experience will ever happen again,” Scaloni concluded.

Lionel Messi, 35, has 90 goals in 164 appearances with Argentina. He became the fifth player in history to reach 100 victories with his national team, joining in this closed club the Spaniards Sergio Ramos (131 victories in 180 matches) and Iker Casillas (121 in 167), the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (112 in 189) and the Mexican Andres Guardado (101 in 177).