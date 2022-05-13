Messi’s goal against Lens voted PSG’s finest in April

For this 2021-2022 season, we continue our interaction with our readers. This includes various surveys. There are those for Podcasts, but also for electing the best player of each game and the player of the month. There will also be the election of the most beautiful goal of the month (each winner will then be in contention for the title of the most beautiful goal of the season). For this, we go through a selection among the goals scored each month and we will let you choose your favorite. Here, it is the goal of the month of April.

The criteria : difficulty of the shot, beauty of the achievement, the action, the dribbling just before, and the emotions (importance, particular moment, etc.), because it always plays in the memories of the supporters by thinking back to the goals they have seen.

Each survey will be launched on the 1st of the following month and the result will be given the following day (with a little delay this time).

As a reminder, the matches for the month of April were:

PSG/Lorient (5-1), Clermont/PSG (1-6), PSG/OM (2-1), Angers/PSG (0-3), PSG/Lens (1-1), Strasbourg/PSG (3 -3).

The selection of the month of March:

Neymar against Lorient (1-0 goal), Kylian Mbappé against Lorient (3-1), Lionel Messi (4-1):

📺 Relive the best moments of the VS Lorient match and the goals of Mbappé ⚽️⚽️, Neymar Jr ⚽️⚽️ and Leo Messi ⚽️!#PSGFCL pic.twitter.com/9zscdkuGjb — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 3, 2022

Kylian Mbappé against Clermont (0-2), Mbappé against Clermont (1-5):

Neymar against OM (1-0):

Messi against Lens (1-0):

April winner:

It is the goal of the 1-0 scored by Messi against Lens who came out on top with 33% of votes. The 2nd, Mbappé’s 3-1 goal against Lorient, obtained 22% of the vote. It was a pretty close battle with plenty of goals in April.







