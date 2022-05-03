Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian wore the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress from Happy Birthday Mr. President

Marilyn Monroe reportedly paid Jean-Louis $1,440 for the personalized piece, which was first auctioned in 1999 for more than $1 million in a sale of his estate with Christie’s. It then sold for a staggering $4.8 million at Julien’s auction in 2016, and was later acquired by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum. To date, she holds the record for the most expensive dress sold at auction. “I’m a big fan of auctions and own several JFK pieces, so I know the owner of Julien’s. He was able to put me in touch with Ripley’s and that’s how the conversation started,” says Kim Kardashian.

Kept in a darkened room, controlled at an optimal temperature of 68 degrees F and 40-50% humidity, the dress, which cost millions of dollars, was rarely separated from its chiffon-covered form. , let alone worn by anyone other than Marilyn Monroe. Before Ripley’s agreed to lend the piece to Kim Kardashian, she was invited to try on a replica for size. It suited him perfectly. Soon after, the original dress was flown by private plane from Orlando, Florida to Kardashian’s home in Calabasas. And yet, the second fitting did not go as planned. “The dress was carried by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” she explains. “I always thought she was extremely well proportioned. I imagined I might be smaller in places where she was taller and taller in places where she was smaller. So when she didn’t fit , I felt like crying because it can’t be changed at all.”

A few months before the gala, there were only two choices: lose weight to fit into the dress or find something else to wear. In his mind, there was only one real option. “It was this or nothing,” she says bluntly. In the weeks that followed, Kim Kardashian stuck to a strict diet to get closer to her goal. “I wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and carbs, and just ate the cleanest vegetables and proteins,” she explains. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was very strict.” A month later, she was inside the vaults of Ripley’s in Orlando for the final fitting. This time, the dress fit her like a glove. “I wanted to cry with joy,” she said.