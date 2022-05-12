Met Gala 2022: Red Carpet MIA, Rihanna & Zendaya Hit The Memes Yet

Met Gala throwback: Rihanna on the red carpet last year. (Image courtesy: AFP)

This year’s Met Gala was a bit lukewarm, as OGs Zendaya, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, among other stars, missed out. Fashion’s biggest night’s theme was ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour.” While some got the job done (Kim Kardashian, we’re looking at you), others fell short of the theme. Twitter seemed to have a lot to say about this year’s Met Gala. One Twitter user summed up the current Met Gala scene with a meme of the ‘devil’ herself (as in the Devil Who Wears Prada). Accompanied by a Miranda Priestly photo of Meryl Streep, one Twitter user wrote: “Many didn’t get the instructions.” We know Miranda must be expecting things to move at a glacial pace, just in time for the next big fashion gala. That’s it.

Here’s a tweet we can’t help but agree with. Euphoria Star Zendaya, who is known for strutting her stuff at the Met Gala year after year, was sorely missed. One Twitter user made a meme about it, writing, “Zendaya looking gorgeous as ever at the 2022 Met Gala.”

Zendaya wasn’t the only star to be MIA at the Met Gala this year. Beyonce, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles also missed the Met Gala this year. How we would have liked to see Rihanna wearing maternity fashion on the Met Gala red carpet. This Twitter user wrote: “Not Harry, not Taylor, not Ariana, not Zendaya, not Rihanna, not Beyonce; not doja. I am heartbroken.”

not harry not taylor not ariana not zendaya not rihanna not beyoncé not doja. I’m heartbroken #MetGalapic.twitter.com/q2HBAK90JF – nclxks (@nclxks) May 3, 2022

Among those who were present at the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian, as always, stole the show. This time with an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who was her partner, was quite a mood. See you there, Pete.

Thanks to Pete Davidson Peaceing out while Kim does all the modeling. #metgalapic.twitter.com/GB8zDayMGY — Chandra 🙂 (@Granolabird) May 3, 2022

One star in particular who got the job done was host Blake Lively, joined by her husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively gave us two outfit changes, Ryan gave us those priceless expressions, and these two, together, brought the internet to life.

What did you think of this year’s Met Gala? Let us know using the comments section below.