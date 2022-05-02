Met Gala 2022: when is it and where can it be seen?

The biggest night in fashion is here. The Met Gala returns to its traditional “first Monday in May” time slot on May 2, 2022 with the theme “In America: A Fashion Anthology.”

Occasionally billed as the “Super Bowl of fashion,” the Met Gala is the annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where the event takes place.

Inside the exclusive event, there is a strict “no social media allowed” policy, but fans can still get a glimpse of the night’s memorable looks as celebrities, influencers and fashion icons hit the carpet. Met Gala red.

Here are some facts about this year’s Met Gala.

One more time, fashion will stream the Met Gala red carpet live on its website and the publication’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens, television personality La La Anthony and the managing editor of the magazine vogue, Hamish Bowles will host the red carpet for the evening’s live broadcast. This position was filled by Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer during last year’s live stream.

The theme of this year’s Met Gala is the second part of the exhibit, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” which took place in September 2021 after lockdowns in New York City changed the event. from spring to fall.

According to fashionThe 2022 Met Gala focuses on “early American style” throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, celebrating the “unsung and unsung heroes of American design.”

Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-chair the 2022 Met Gala. Designer Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri of Instagram and Anna Wintour of fashion will remain as honorary co-chairs.

Although the Met Gala began as a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute in 1948, the editor-in-chief of fashionAnna Wintour, made it an exclusive event not to be missed.

Attendees at last year’s Met Gala presented some of fashion’s most iconic looks, including Kim Kardashian’s head-to-toe masked Balenciaga suit and Iman’s Dolce and Gabbana headpiece. Model Cara Delevingne divided fans when she arrived in a vest with the words “Peg the patriarchy” (Nail it to the patriarchy) written on the front, while rapper A$AP Rocky arrived with a huge quilted blanket, which he found at a thrift store in California.

The live broadcast of fashion begins Monday, May 2 at 6 pm ET (10 pm Greenwich Mean Time).