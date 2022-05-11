Meta opened its first physical store where it shows virtual reality products

Facebook retail store. (photo: Goal)

The first physical store Goalthe parent company of FacebookOpened its doors. There they were able to exhibit products of hardware for experiences of virtual reality Y augmented.

The markets of these technologies they have forecasts of exponential growth in the coming years, but for now they are an expensive bet.

The store is made for people who want to try products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s augmented reality glasses and sunglasses, as well as gadgets for video calls Portal and the virtual reality viewers Oculus.

The 1,550-square-foot space will be located on the social network’s campus in Burlingame, California, at USAwhere the staff concentrates on the metaversevirtual worlds where people can work, play and socialize.

The opening puts more competition in the market for companies like Google Y Manzanawhich also have physical stores.

Even so, products such as virtual reality headsets and smart glasses that allow access to these virtual spaces have not yet caught on.

Meta hopes that as more people try the technologywill understand why Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse is the successor of the Internet mobile.

“Once people experience the technology, they can better appreciate it. If we did our job well, people should go away and tell their friends: ‘You have to go see the Meta Store,'” he explained. Martin Gilliardhead of the Meta Store, in a statement.

Location, hours and other data

The store offers products such as Meta’s first smart glasses with RayBanwhich allow you to take photos and videos of 30 seconds.

People can also visit the devices from Facebook video chat called Portal, that have gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, you can try the company’s latest VR headsets, quest 2, and people can play titles like Beat Saber, Golf Plus, Real VR Fishing, and Supernatural on the device. A curved wall-to-wall LED display shows what you see in virtual reality.

Store visitors can buy Quest 2 virtual reality headsets and accessories, as well as Portal video chat devices. You can also try out the RayBan Stories specs, but you still have to order them directly from rayban.com.

Meta said it is introducing a tab Buy in meta.com that will display all your hardware products in one place.

The Meta Store will be open from Monday to Friday from 15:00 to 22:00 UTC. It’s located in 322 Airport Blvd, Burlingame, California.

A dream come true for Mark Zuckerberg, who is a little late

Facebook had tried to show off its virtual reality headsets in Best Buy stores, but never had its own store.

In 2017, the company closed hundreds of demo stations for its Oculus Rift VR headset at Best Buy stores in USA, citing “seasonal changes”. Since then, Facebook has caused even more excitement for the metaverse by changing the name to Meta.

Other tech giants have opened physical stores. In 2021, Google opened its first store in New York to sell products like the company’s Pixel phones and Nest speakers.

Snapowner of the ephemeral messaging application Snapchathad temporary pop-up stores in New York and Los Angeles to showcase their capturing sunglasses. video Spectacles.

The e-commerce giant amazon He said he is focused on growing his brick-and-mortar grocery and clothing business. In March, Amazon announced it would close 68 stores in the US and UK, including those that sell books, electronics, and toys.

