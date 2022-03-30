Mexican National Team: the changes that Martino would present against El Salvador

Mexico will face El Salvador

March 29, 2022 1:02 p.m.

The World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 are coming to an end. These days, the various confederations of the world will be closing their respective qualifying phases to define the guests who will join directly to the greatest football party.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

The Mexican who left Cristiano Ronaldo ‘ridiculous’ before a World Cup

Once this FIFA date is over, only the duels of the international playoffs will remain pending to define all the invitees to the World Cup. Concacaf will not be exempt from this situation and is one day away from the end of the octagonalwhere only Canada has gotten its ticket.

Vega could play against El Salvador

The United States and Mexico have not yet done so, but they have a foot and a half in Qatar, so it could be said that their matches will be purely formal. However, second place in the standings is at stake for both teams. If the United States loses or draws against Costa Rica, it could leave the way open for Mexico to pass as second place.

That’s why those of Gerardo Martino will have to go out with everything to seek victory. However, the Argentine helmsman will have to make some changes to his starting eleven to avoid future problems.

The changes that Martino would make

Although the ticket is not yet 100% confirmed, everything indicates that Martino will have a more relaxed game against the Central Americans. According to David Medrano, TV Azteca journalist, “Tata” could make some changes in the starting eleven because some players could be reprimandedwhich would cost them to be suspended in the possible World Cup debut.

“Cards theme. Mexico has six soccer players with a warning card. If on Wednesday they accumulate the second card they lose the first match of the World Cup. (The players are) Raúl Jiménez, ‘Tecatito Corona’, Edson Álvarez, (Gerardo) Arteaga, (Jesús) Gallardo and (Néstor) Araújo. These are the issues that the technician will have to solve”were the words of Medrano in the program Los Protagonistas.

Álvarez would not play the next game

As if that were not enough, “Tata” will have to find a replacement for Héctor Herrera, who was booked in the match against Honduras and will not be able to see minutes against El Salvador. With that, Martino could present a lineup with seven elements that are not the usual ones in his starting eleven.

However, not being as demanding an opponent as Canada or the United States, the absences of some of the aforementioned players may not be felt. Still, not everyone had a good time. such is the case of Jiménez and Herrera, so the change in the starting eleven will hardly go down well with the National Team to see more variants in Martino’s tactical scheme.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Ochoa can’t stand Acevedo and gives him a big blow, to cut short his career