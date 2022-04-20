Mexican Youtuber recounts his experience on video before being murdered – Prensa Libre

Authorities say people began shooting at the 36-year-old man just after he got out of his vehicle. He was hit by 10 bullets and despite being transferred from the emergency room to the hospital, he lost his life .

Jorge Luis, businessman and youtuber originally from Mexico, He was killed by two assassins on April 18 after they shot him several times in the chest area. at his home in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The crime was perpetrated in the vicinity of a Mexican army base. Despite the risk involved, Jorge Luis’s killers continued with the plan to assassinate him.

Jorge Luis I had a YouTube channel called Compa Jorge and had more than 65 thousand subscribers and 4 million views. He was dedicated to uploading content about his daily life, as well as his interest in cars.

Before he was killed, Jorge Luis had uploaded a video where he recounted his experience of having met the son of the renowned drug trafficker, Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán.

In the video, published in March 2021 and which now has 198 thousand views, you can see Jorge Luis telling his story of the moment he met Ivan Archivaldo, one of the sons of the former head of the Sinaloa cartel (CDS).

Jorge comments that it was his own cousin who introduced them, and always describes the drug trafficker’s son as a “humble” and “very nice” person.

“The truth is my respects for him, I don’t know if he gets to see this video, but if he sees it, then my respects, compawe are in order”, commented Jorge Luis in his video.

When his relative told him that the person he had met was one of Chapo Guzmán’s sons, Jorge Luis expressed astonishment: “To the mother, well, how nice to have met him!” he said.

Jorge explains that he came to meet Iván on several more occasions, and in each encounter he described him as a great person: “I had to find it at the entrance to the beaches of Mazatlán. He greeted me, I said: What a hell of a person! With humility Wow! In fact, I got to have his phone number,” he says.