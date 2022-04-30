Mhoni Vidente assures that Michael Jackson did not die and will appear in 2022

It was June 25 when the whole world learned of the death of the “King of Pop” in strange circumstances.

However, since that year, there has been speculation that the singer was murdered or even faked his death.

This last theory was supported by the seer Mhoni, who assured the Herald of Mexico that Michael Jackson is alive and will appear in 2022.

“We are going to talk about something very important, the letter from El Mago, you are not going to believe me, but I do… this year marks 13 years since Michael Jackson “The King of Pop” disappeared, I was now 64 years old. The Magician’s letter tells me that he is not dead, it is not that he is going to resurrect, it is that he never died, it is that he is one of the enlightened ones, that is why many people have seen him in many places, in different parts, they said that he already He brought a very strong plot from the enlightened ones, the most powerful people in the world, that he was included and that they wanted to completely end his life; He agrees with the doctor and with several people in his family to do that theater of the wake, of death, but I visualize that soon he will show signs of life or that many people will see him ”, He said.

“I believe that Michael Jackson never died, Michael Jackson never died,” he added. “I think it was a catharsis, now after 13 years the rumors are revived again and that in one of the visions along with the letter from The Magician, Michael Jackson never died and will be present in the coming months is that he is alive”.

Here you can see their statements