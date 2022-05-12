Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan stars in the story of a snitch

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

So far Ben Watkins, creator of the series, has been recruited Hand of God, as a screenwriter, but the director has not been signed. Michael B. Jordan himself will serve as producer alongside Elizabeth Raposo, his partner at Outlier Society.

The article had story of Terry Albury, an FBI agent tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities after 9/11 as the only black agent in his office. However, he became so disillusioned by the dirty war on terror that 16 years later he leaked classified documents to the press, hoping to expose abuses against innocents. He ended up being arrested and spent four years in prison, convicted of violating the Espionage Law.

“The war on terror and the FBI have given agents the power to ruin the lives of completely innocent people based solely on what part of the world they come from, what religion they practice or what color they are. of your skin. I did that myself,” Albury himself stated in the article. “I helped destroy people. For 17 years.”

At the moment the release date of the film has not been specified. Michael B. Jordan also has pending the filming of believe 3new installment of the boxing saga.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amel Bent, Alizé Lim, Franck Gastambide…: How did these celebrities know they were HPI?

1 min ago

Eduardo Yáñez responds to Lucía Méndez after pointing him out as the best kisser

9 mins ago

a nod to Gossip Girl with her dress at the Met

11 mins ago

Deadpool: 21 details hidden in the Marvel movie

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button