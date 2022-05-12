Michael B. Jordan stars in the story of a snitch

So far Ben Watkins, creator of the series, has been recruited Hand of God, as a screenwriter, but the director has not been signed. Michael B. Jordan himself will serve as producer alongside Elizabeth Raposo, his partner at Outlier Society.

The article had story of Terry Albury, an FBI agent tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities after 9/11 as the only black agent in his office. However, he became so disillusioned by the dirty war on terror that 16 years later he leaked classified documents to the press, hoping to expose abuses against innocents. He ended up being arrested and spent four years in prison, convicted of violating the Espionage Law.

“The war on terror and the FBI have given agents the power to ruin the lives of completely innocent people based solely on what part of the world they come from, what religion they practice or what color they are. of your skin. I did that myself,” Albury himself stated in the article. “I helped destroy people. For 17 years.”

At the moment the release date of the film has not been specified. Michael B. Jordan also has pending the filming of believe 3new installment of the boxing saga.

