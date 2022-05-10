Michael Stuart was “tired” of the art industry and “Your face rings a bell” gave him back his passion

Neither before nor after. The invitation to be part of the second edition of “Your face is familiar to me” knocked on the door of the Puerto Rican salsero michael stuartwhen I needed it most. After carrying the victory trophy last night in the “reality show” of Televisa Y Univisionthe exponent was connected with The new day through a phone call to offer the first statements to the island that he represented in the deed for the benefit of the foundation “Waves of Heaven”in Arecibo.

“God makes things the way they are. He put this program on at a time when he needed it to realize what I love, that music and art is what really fills me. When the program was given, yes, the mood changed, the desire to work in the music industry returned with the same passion. The insistence of the people, the insistence of those close to me, that made me grab that love again because I am passionate about what I do and I love music, ”said the artist with an open heart.

He also commented that, if it weren’t for the fact that he has to bring the bread to the table, “I would sing for free”. This premise was not words in the air. They come from the feelings of an artist renewed after a process of sadness, discouragement and frustration.

“I experienced all those sensations because of the little value that is given to art in this world, but I think I put that aside and this victory does give me a new air. I would say that this is the true second ‘break’, so we have to take advantage of it and put it in God’s hands”, pointed out who premiered the musical single “Bailemos” last Friday.

This is his first release in almost five years. This break, although he had the opportunity to explore other facets such as entrepreneurship, helped Stuart to produce music. So much so that, as he pointed out, he has material to compose three albums.

The 47-year-old artist, whose career debuted in 1996 with the production “Tales of the Neighborhood”, explained that in this time of adversity he was not alone. There were many voices that insisted on his return to the musical arena and also reminded him of all that he has left to contribute to the industry.

“But I ‘picked’ them and ‘picked’ them because I was fed up but now it’s out, it’s out. And the only thing I want, with all my heart, is the support of mine because I always had that of outsiders in very large magnitudes, but that the support of my Puerto Ricans be worldwide, ”he said without taking the followers into little. of his career from the beginning.

He invoked Celia Cruz and Juan Gabriel

Stuart’s passage through “Tu cara me sonido” will undoubtedly become one of the most remembered. In addition to his excellent abilities to become “someone else”, the faces he personified were those of stars who enjoy the applause and acceptance of millions around the world. Two of these figures, although they are not on the earthly plane, did accompany the performer in spirit and energy on stage.

“I, when he touched me Celia Cruz) I told her ‘Celia, please, send me that vibe of yours and the joy, that vibe that you have with your people. I need you to send me that’. My ‘vocal coach’ told me, ‘you know that Celia is a spirit that continues among us and people will see it that day when it’s your turn to sing’. And so it was. She was there. A John Gabriel I asked him the same thing, as if he were an angel who was there. I told him ‘Juanga, I want you to give me your approval’. The other participations were complicated and stressful, but I was enjoying them for fun, but when I had to do Celia and Juan Gabriel, it was a little more personal, with exaggerated respect and I had to call them to come, and they came ”, affirmed the businessman who also put himself in the shoes of daddy yankee, Mark Anthony Y pitbull.

Precisely, characterizing “Mr. Worldwide ”was his easiest and at the same time complicated role in the second edition of the“ reality show ”moderated by Raphael Araneda Y Ana Brenda Contreras. Stuart detailed that imitating the voice and style of one of the most requested talents for collaborations had a higher degree of difficulty, but just as entertaining.

The salsero, who was emphatic that he likes to do things well and with height, explained that having the support of the Mexicans moved him and surprised him a lot. Similarly, reading how different generations of Puerto Ricans commented on the different digital platforms of the competition, he gave him hope in a promising and “different” return to music.

“Receiving the support of all Mexicans was incredible because we know how Mexico protects its own. Enviable, truly enviable. Both them and those from the Dominican Republic are people that I have always seen that are supporting me. See the support of Puerto Rico on this occasion, so public and with so many words, because I know that we Puerto Ricans are half ‘come, eat’ when it comes to giving it (recognizing talent) to someone. We say ‘I’m not going to say much so as not to feel, as we say, lambón’, but the Mexican doesn’t, the Mexican writes to me ‘I’m going to Kika or I’m going to Manny, but you are incredible, really. Now you have a fanatic in Mexico’. Others wrote me ‘Wow, amazing. You took me to Juan Gabriel, here I am crying’. So he feels scrumptious,” he continued.

Kitchen project with Christian Daniel

On the talent show, Stuart not only had the support of viewers. He also earned the respect of his teammates and opponents. Evidence of this was the penultimate gala when all members of “Your face sounds to me”, which included names like Ninel Count, kika edgar and the Puerto Rican Christian Danielvoted unanimously for the interpreter of “Love at first sight” to be the winner of the night.

“I hugged all of them 100,000 times, kissed them, thanked them. These last two galas were a dream. It has been a beautiful experience and now I have new friends. Reconnect with Christian, that we never see each other in Puerto Rico being panitas, because that coexistence was super cool. I have a surprise with Christian coming over so, ‘shhhhh’, don’t say anything. Don’t say anything, but I told you.” he added between laughs.

While speaking with El Nuevo Día, Stuart was preparing for what will be his return to Puerto Rico where next Sunday he will be delivering a $50,000 symbolic check to Eulices Suárez from “Olas del Cielo”, a foundation that led him to give everything in the contest. . This entity is dedicated to facilitating the enjoyment of the sea for children and adults with various conditions or disabilities, through amphibious chairs and other equipment, but it is expanding its services through therapies and art, dance and exercise classes.

The salsero is also excited about the “Arecibeño-style reception” that awaits him. The big party described it as something “very tasty” where he will sing like he hasn’t done in a long time. The appointment will be at 4:00 pm and the same honoree invited “everyone, it’s not just for the people of Arecibo.”

“Let’s dance”, a family project

“Bailemos”, a song where instruments such as the trombone, percussion, bass and trumpet stand out, is now available on all digital music platforms. Produced by Jay Lugo and Omar “La Pluma”, the singer invited them to receive the work with affection because it is extremely special for him.

This is the first single released under the label Stuart Music Inc., chaired by his brother Tommy. In addition, the music video was directed by Chris, her nephew, whom he described as “a beast.”

“He studied at the best universities in New York. He makes applications, he makes video games, he does everything and there he is, representing, ”she pointed out.

On the other hand, Stuart will continue promoting the career of new exponents through his company Merge Creative Group, LLC.