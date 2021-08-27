News

Michelin-starred chef criticizes his restaurant on TripAdvisor with a slew of negative reviews: “That’s why I did it”

Provocative and irreverent, as well as his choice to revolutionize the Casamia restaurant, in which he expresses his culinary inspiration from 2020, the chef Zak Hitchman he decided to fight the negative reviews on Tripadvisor by publishing bogus reviews on his account himself.

Credits Dominika Scheibinger

A real provocation. While the Bristol restaurant’s turnaround was generally well received, some former customers left negative reviews on Tripadvisor. Hitchman’s fake reviews are his response to such criticism.

Credits SV Furniture

The restaurant, with a tasting menu from £ 180 each, has really revolutionized its format since the patron of the house was still the chef Sanchez-Iglesias: the formality and linen tablecloths have given way to street art on the walls, to modern jazz, to the kitchen staff in T-shirts and Doctor Martens, up to the dishes garnished with Wallace & Gromit toys and a kitchen that emphasizes cooking over high heat.

Credits Zak Hitchman

Hitchman, who likes to define himself “Head of Fire and Music“, describes the experience at his restaurant as: “different from that of the classic local restaurants: it is a sort of concert with associated gastronomic itinerary”, Which can reach up to 25 courses.

Credits Dominika Scheibinger

The Bristol chef really indulged in his reviews, commenting: “I really enjoyed the show, if anything the music should be louder especially when Cardi B-WAP arrived. Three stars just because it was very cloudy that day“. Another four-star review by the Casamia chef states: “It was a spiritual journey. It brought me close to tears. However, there was clearly a problem with the fuse box, the lights went on and off. Long live the donut king“. In another he praised the “food, service and atmosphere“, But he continued saying”however I much prefer Chicken Run to Wallace and Gromit; for this reason I have given the restaurant only three stars“.

Credits Casamia Bristol

Commenting on this “strategy” Mr. Hitchman stated: “I’ve always considered TripAdvisor to be a bunch of nonsense, to be honest. I look at reviews in much the same way I read Amazon’s. I’m sure there are some honest people out there, but there are also some crazy people who leave completely made-up reviews“.

Credits Casamia Bristol

Zak wanted to emphasize with his provocation that on Tripadvisor everyone can publish whatever they want regardless of whether or not they have eaten in a restaurant. “TripAdvisor is an open forum where anyone can write whatever they want. I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I just don’t take reviews seriously. I would much rather speak to someone face to face or via a private email. I don’t think you can take TripAdvisor seriously: my team and I have proven that you can post anything you want even if it’s a bad review about your restaurant. “

Source: itv.com


Related Items:
