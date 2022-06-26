Michelle Pfeiffer continues to set trends at 64

Time does not pass for Michelle Pfeiffer and she just proved it at the Paramount+ UK launch in London, where she appeared as sexy as ever, in an Oscar de la Renta design with puffed sleeves and a midi length. The 64-year-old actress looked amazing accompanied by Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson, her co-stars in the streaming giant’s series ‘The First Lady’.



The unforgettable ‘Catwoman’ performer added height to her body with sheer black heels while also sporting a pair of gold earrings. Her hair was worn in loose waves and she completed her look with a light makeup palette and simple gold hoop earrings.. The times that Michelle Pfeiffer appears in public are few. However, the actress who has almost 50 films to her credit and three Oscar nominations, always appears radiant. It seems that the secret of his eternal youth lies in the strict diet he maintains. She herself has confessed that although during these years she has followed many diets, including the vegan one, years ago she discovered that what works best for her body is the paleo diet, the one that manages to consume only lean meat, fish, eggs, vegetables , fruits, nuts and berries and without the consumption of dairy products, cereals, salt and sugar.

The actress, who plays Betty Ford in the series, posed in London with Viola, who plays Michelle Obama, and Gillian, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt in the series.. Viola Davis looked sensational in a white blazer and matching pants by Valentino with a lace-up shirt, which she pairs with silver pumps. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson opted for a two-tone striped knitted maxi dress with a halter neckline by Jonathan Simkhai.



Michelle Pfeiffer managed to establish herself as one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, capable of interpreting evil or innocence with great credibility that his Oscar nominations have recognized. Now he assumes the commitment to embody Betty Ford, whose complexity and nuances fascinated him to the point of sneaking into the limited list of projects that the actress accepts. “I didn’t know half of the contributions Ford made to the country. Of course, like most, I knew about her problems with alcohol and drugs and that she founded the ‘Betty Ford Clinic’, but there is much more to tell about her and I am honored that I was given the opportunity to do so”, confessed the actress recently,

The artist said that she accepted the role even before having the definitive script, but that once she had it, she arrived at the recordings with three copies full of marks and annotations, obsessed with the responsibility of doing justice to the person beyond the character. “She saved millions of lives, she spoke her mind, she adopted an agenda of feminist issues and her candor when talking about difficult issues such as her own experience with breast cancer, she exposed issues of great importance, especially for women, usually silenced. Her transparency and naturalness made her very popular, “said Michelle. Pfeiffer about the ten-episode miniseries that is available weekly on Paramount+.