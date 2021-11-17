Migrant crisis, Belarus stops the pipeline to Poland “for maintenance”. A few days ago the threat of President Lukashenko

Belarus would temporarily cut off oil flows into the pipeline Druzhba to Poland. That’s what he announced Igor Demin adviser to the president of Transneft, specifying how the motivation derives from an unexpected action by unplanned maintenance which may take up to 3 days. However, it is difficult not to relate the stop to the threats addressed to Europe last week by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus has been mildly sanctioned by the EU in relation to the ongoing migrant crisis with Poland. The migrant crisis on the border with Belarus could last months: the Polish Defense Minister said today, Mariusz Blaszczak. The oil pipeline Druzhba transports 1.3 million barrels per day, oil from the Russia, Yes doubles in Belarus and then continues to Ukraine and Poland. The Belarusian government is closely linked to Moscow, making it impossible for it to move independently from the Kremlin.

Yesterday another boulder hit the European energy market, the postponement of the commissioning of the gas pipeline North Stream 2 which runs under the Baltic Sea, connecting Russia and Germany directly. The lengthening of the times is formally due to bureaucratic reasons but the bottom line is that Berlin is using the new pipeline to put pressure on Moscow. A blunt weapon since Germany itself is counting heavily on the implementation of the new pipeline which allows, among other things, to bypass Ukraine, US outpost in Eastern Europe. It is inevitable that with the multiplication of tensions the price of gas will increase. Today it reached i 100 euros per megawatt / hour.