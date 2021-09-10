Mila Kunis: 10 things you don’t know about the actress







Mila Kunis she is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, with one of the longest-lived careers, with a certain comic streak and with a tireless character. She works a lot, and fans have been in love with her since the days of That 70s Schow. Whether you love / hate Meg Griffin, or have seen all of her romantic comedies, here are some trivia about her. What do you not know about Mila Kunis? Here are ten curiosities.

Mila Kunis: the beginnings







1. Mila Kunis was not born in the United States. Mila was born in Kiev, Ukraine, and was only seven years old when her parents left the Soviet Union. “I was told we were going to move down the street,” he said about it. When they arrived in the United States, she and her parents were able to enter with a religious refugee permit.

2. Mila Kunis started acting in Los Angeles, and her parents were a little worried. Once in Los Angeles, Mila began taking acting lessons and appeared in some commercials. Initially, the parents were a bit worried: “We arrived in this country with nothing and, therefore, any level of success is important to us,” said the actress, “(My parents) never wanted me to do the actress, because it is such an unpredictable profession. When you are an immigrant, and you have to work hard just to survive, it is natural to worry about having a stable job and income. But I think now they are more or less convinced that it is going pretty well ”.

Mila Kunis: film

3. Mila Kunis: early films and shows. After a series of high-profile commercials and after appearing in series like Seventh heaven, Mila’s career took a turn when she landed the role of Jackie in That ’70s Show in 1998. In 1999, he then began voicing Meg Griffin in Family Guy, which he still plays today. For Mila Kunis, in the movies, the big roles came about a decade later, with Don’t dump me (2008) and has steadily enriched his filmography with films such as Max Payne (2008), Genesis Code (2010), The black Swan (2010), Bed friends (2011), Ted (2012), and The great and mighty Oz (2013).

4. Mila Kunis: recent films. Afterwards, Mila Kunis starred in several films, including Blood Ties – The law of blood (2013), Third Person (2013), 90 minutes to New York (2014), Jupiter – The fate of the universe (2015), Bad Moms: Very Bad Moms (2016), Bad Moms 2: Much Badger Moms (2017), and Your Ex Never Dies (2018). While continuing to dub Meg ne Family Guy (the last season of which she came out in 2018), Mila Kunis will also voice Greta in Wonder Park, due out in 2019.

Mila Kunis: height and physique

5. Mila Kunis height and physique. Mila is 1.63 meters tall, and weighs 52 kilograms. In 2010, apparently, she lost a lot of weight to play the ballerina de The black Swan. In this regard, a Glamor UK Mila said: “I don’t think I ever realized (before) what the human body is capable of. (…) I love food very much. But when people say ‘I can’t lose weight’, no no, you can. Your body can do anything, anything, if you just want it ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Mila Kunis: different colored eyes

6. Mila Kunis has different colored eyes. For those who have not noticed, Mila Kunis’ eyes are of two different colors: the right eye is brown, while the left eye is green. This condition is called heteronomy, and despite being hereditary, the actress’s eyes have become like this over time.

Mila Kunis: Instagram

7. Mila Kunis has no Instagram. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Mila explained why she is not on Instagram, saying that, in her opinion, social media has now become predominantly negative platforms. In addition, husband Ashton Kutcher explained why even children never appear in Instagram photos: “We have a private social network, where we share things with our families, so that grandparents can see the children and so on. But we do not publicly share some photos of our children, because we think that being public is a personal choice ”.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

8. Marriage was not in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s plans. Mila had no plans to get married and, from a very young age, she said she didn’t want to get married until same-sex marriage was legal. When he then said a Ashton Kutcher of his intention not to marry, it seems that he immediately agreed: after the difficult divorce from Demi Moore, she wasn’t exactly planning on getting married again. But something changed, and the two decided to get married within a year of their relationship. Apparently, Kutcher had begun planning the wedding day before Moore’s divorce was finalized, so that he could ask Mila to marry him as soon as possible.

Mila Kunis Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

Things changed for the better when Ashton Kutcher and Mila had Wyatt Isabelle, their first daughter born of love, the one who according to Ashton “changed everything.” In fact, the actor is often photographed in thoughtful moments as he accompanies her to kindergarten in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. But Wayatt is not the only one, Dimitri is in fact the second child.

9. Mila Kunis e Ashton Kutcher they were friends with the bed. Before getting married, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they were friends. Then, when they began to feel attraction for each other, they simply decided to change the “terms” of this friendship. Mila has talked about it publicly, and, by her own admission, neither of them has learned anything from their films (she, from Bed friends, and he gives Friends, lovers, and …). The two have always treated their relationship as friends of the bed very frankly. But then the feelings came.

Mila Kunis without makeup for Glamor

10. In 2016, Mila Kunis without makeup was on the cover of Glamor. While Photoshop seems to have done its part, Mila Kunis had her photograph taken without makeup for the cover of Glamor. When asked how she felt about being photographed without make-up, she replied: “Good! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It is not something I associate with ”. She’s not against makeup, she later said: it’s simply not like her.

Sources: IMDb, Heightline, Stylecaster, Biography, Independent, HelloGiggles, ScreenRant