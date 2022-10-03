Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise more than $34 million for Ukraine war victims | NEWS | D.W.

Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis (38 years old) and her husband Ashton Kutcher (44 years old) have already surpassed their goal of raising $30 million for refugees in Ukraine, according to their own words.

“We would like to say that we have reached our goal. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” Kunis said in a joint Instagram video that the two posted on Thursday (local time). More than 65,000 people had donated, he said.

“This is by no means solving the problem, but our collective effort will provide a softer landing for many people on their way to an uncertain future.”

Kutcher added that the couple’s work was not done yet. Now they want to make sure that the “wave of love” also has maximum impact for those in need. In addition, new donations continue to arrive. The actor couple launched the campaign in early March and announced their intention to donate $3 million themselves.

Kunis was born in Ukraine and came to the United States with her family in 1991. The actress described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an “unjust attack on humanity.”

Zelensky pays tribute to Kunis and Kutcher’s engagement

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, thanked Kunis and Kutcher for their support. “Impressed by your determination. You inspire the world,” the 44-year-old wrote on Twitter on Sunday (local time). Zelensky also posted a photo showing a video call with him and the actor couple.

The president praised the commitment of the actors: they were among the first “to respond to our pain,” Zelensky wrote.

