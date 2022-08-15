In 1998, Mila Kunis took the world (or television) by storm when she became Jackie Burkhart on the series That 70’s Show, which followed a group of friends from Wisconsin who had to navigate the difficult situation of the decade, while trying to decide what they were going to do with their lives and their relationships.

According to rumours, Kunis I was too young to play jackie in the series of the 90’s, but he lied about his age and with his talent he managed to convince the producers of the series to give him the role, which became one of the favorites of the series and opened more doors than expected. that I could imagine.

Years after playing Jackie, Kunis became one of the muses of Darren Aronofsky in the film Black Swanplus she’s starred in a string of hilarious comedies (some better than others) that earned her a place on the list of favorite actresses.

Now, the actress, businesswoman and activist is about to return to the world of jackie with the spin off “That 90’s Show”, and there is no better time to remember some of his best and worst movies from the 90’s until now.

Mila Kunis and her movies from best to worst

black swan

Rating on Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, this psychological film shows natalie portman as a ballerina obsessed with being the best and landing the lead role in Swan Lake, but all of this is put in jeopardy when a new dancer (Kunis) appears who seems to be everything she’s not and leads her to explore her deeper side. dark, and lose track of reality.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Rating on Rotten Tomatoes: 83%