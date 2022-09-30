Mila Kunis’s confession about the struggle as a couple due to Ashton Kutcher’s serious illness

Mila Kunis talked about how they lived as a family the harsh illness that Ashton Kutcher suffered some time ago – Credits: @GROSBY GROUP

Some time ago, Ashton Kutcher shocked the entire world by revealing a strange illness he suffered from three years ago and that suddenly took him away from the sets. Diagnosed with Vasculitisan autoimmune disease that affects sight, hearing and balance, the actor confessed that he spent almost a year trying to regain his senses but that he finally managed to come out unscathed, at least without serious consequences.

“I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis that took away my vision, took away my hearing, took away my balance,” said the protagonist of Two and a Half Men on a National Geographic show. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say: I don’t know if I’ll ever see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever walk again. I’m lucky to be alive”, confessed the heartthrob surprising all the spectators.

After assuring that after receiving this diagnosis he had a great personal growth, Mila Kunis’s husband gave details of how he managed to overcome this harsh condition: “You start to navigate above your problems instead of living below them,” he said.

Immediately, his statements had a strong impact in the media, so Kutcher turned to social networks to bring peace of mind to his followers: “Before there are a lot of rumors, comments, whatever out there… Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. moving forward. See you at the 2022 New York Marathon ″, she wrote on his Twitter profile, realizing his good health.

Although at that time his wife Mila Kunis decided to accompany her husband in silence, a few hours ago he decided to speak and tell how they went through that difficult time at home. “In these situations you don’t have time to sit down and talk, you have to gather your strength. You just have to deal with whatever health issues come your way, but you still have your kids, your family and you have to go on living your life”, expressed the actress in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

After assuring that they faced the disease together as a family, the protagonist of ted confessed: “I think we are very lucky to have each other. , but we couldn’t sit down and just talk about what was going on, no. We had to take action, ”she said in relation to what his reaction was when he found out about the diagnosis.

This is not the first time that Kunis has talked about how close they are with the father of their children. During the coronavirus pandemic, the actress opened up about how they were getting through those months where the world was put on pause and revealed that both she and Kutcher were very “codependent” and that they really enjoyed life indoors.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their sons Wyatt and Dimitri in Studio City, California

In a couple since 2012, that mutual support was seen on more than one occasion. In March of this year, it was Ashton who was 100 per cent available to his wife when together they devised a plan to raise funds for Ukraine.a, Kunis’s country of origin, after the Russian invasion. In a matter of days, the couple managed to raise 30 million dollars to help those who remained in the country as well as those who chose to flee and leave their lives behind. “Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that this love that came as part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need,” they said in an Instagram video.

Mila and Ashton met in 1998 while filming That’70s Show. yeshowever, they didn’t start dating until 2012. After marrying in 2015, their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, arrived. Since then they are one of the most loved and respected couples in Hollywood.

