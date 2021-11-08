Milan-Inter, tension between rapper Ghali and Salvini in the stands at San Siro for the derby. Lega: “The secretary verbally attacked”

A video broadcast on the social channels of Welcome to favelas shows an exchange, apparently anything but friendly, between the rapper Ghali And Matteo Salvini, both AC Milan fans and both seated in the San Siro grandstand for the Milanese derby. In the short video we see Ghali standing gesturing and screaming in the direction of the Northern League leader, who, remaining seated, in turn responds with the gesture of kisses. In front of Salvini he can also be seen seated Paolo Maldini, who turns to stewards asking them to “take their time”. At the moment the only comment on the video came from the League. “Matteo Salvini – we read – was verbally assaulted from Ghali during the first half of Milan-Inter last night. The leader of the League was in the stands with his son, and immediately after the equalizer the rapper approached him in an evident state of agitation. Ghali shouted a series of insults and raving accusations about immigration – trying to film himself with his cell phone – and was immediately dismissed, to the bewilderment of the other spectators ”. For the moment, no official report has arrived from Ghali, and therefore his version of events is not known. It is not excluded, however, that in the coming days the rapper will make an intervention via social media precisely on the incident. De rest is not the first time that the two clash. In 2015 Ghali published a freestyle entitled “Salvini”, while in a song two years ago he defined Salvini a “fascist politician”

Instagram video / Welcome to favelas