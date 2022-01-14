Milan, we need to accelerate for the defender: Bremer is the ideal profile

Tomori has to undergo surgery, he will miss Juventus and the derby: Pioli immediately needs a central

Yet another tile of the season, Tomori has to undergo surgery and will be out for about a month, change plans for market of the Milan. Or at least it changes its speed, because despite the words of Maldini (“Given the solidity and reliability of our reserve defenders, it is not certain that someone will arrive”), with the only ones Cage and Kalulu at their disposal, the Rossoneri will now necessarily have to take refuge on the market to fetch a reliable central defensive player who is ready immediately.

With Kjaer in the pits until the end of the season e Romagnoli Covid is still out of action, with Spezia on Monday it will still be the turn of the “reserve defenders”, but Stefano Pioli needs a valuable alternative and he needs it quickly (before the break there is the match against Juve and immediately after the derby against Inter).

It almost definitely looks fuzzy Sven Botman for January (Lille is asking for more than 35 million euros), the Rossoneri could return to the office with Turin to have suffered Bremer, who knows our league and would be an important investment also in the future, but Cairo has locked him up and it will be difficult to convince him to sell (even if the Rossoneri could play for the Pobega card).

Two other hot names right now are those of Eric Bailly of Manchester United e Abdou Diallo of the PSG, but both are currently engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations and therefore may only be available starting from late February and in addition they should adapt to a new championship.

They also remain in the Rossoneri’s sights Anel Ahmedhodžić, middle class ’99 Bosnian national who this year faced Juve in the Champions League with the shirt of Malmo FF, as well as Senesi and Szalai, but also pay attention to the track Nicolò Casale of Verona.

It is difficult to imagine at this moment the right name for the Rossoneri defense, also because, as confirmed by Maldini, Milan “travels with the lights off”, but after Tomori’s knockout one thing is certain: Matteo Gabbia, who until a few weeks ago seemed to be leaving to play with greater continuity (Cagliari, Salernitana and Sampdoria had made some polls), certainly will not leave Milanello in January.

See also



Milan

Milan, meniscus injury for Tomori: he must be operated on

