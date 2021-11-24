Milanello: Leao in a group, two owners train in the gym

Milan is preparing for the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid: I work in the gym for Calabria and Tomori.

We are on the eve of Atletico Madrid-Milan, match of the penultimate day of the group stage of the Champions League. Last training at Milanello before leaving for Spain. Ivan Gazidis was also present.

The Rossoneri team has residual hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 and is forced to win at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Certainly Stefano Pioli will have to give up Ante Rebic And Davide Calabria. As learned from Milanlive.it, the latter today trained in the gym together with Fikayo Tomori.

Even the former Chelsea defender seems destined not to be called up for Atletico Madrid-Milan. A very heavy absence, we have already seen it against Fiorentina in Florence how much he misses in defense. He seemed recoverable, but the fact that he trains in the gym today is a clear clue. In case of official confirmation of the forfeit, Alessio Romagnoli will support Simon Kjaer in the Champions League match.

Regular group training for Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao And Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The three are eligible for the transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano. Mike Maignan, progressively improving, he trained on a different field than the team. Personalized seat for the French goalkeeper.