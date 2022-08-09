Miley Cyrus Later Unapologetically for Disney-era Gesture She Made: ‘I’m Not Sorry’

Miley Cyrus rose to fame as the main character of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She became one of the best-selling musical artists of her generation. Cyrus has made waves for her controversial outfits and mannerisms in the years after starring in Hannah Montana. She notoriously appeared half-naked on the cover of Vanity Fair as a teenager. While Cyrus apologized at the time for the racy photo shoot, the singer later called off her apology with her outspokenness.

Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From 2006 to 2011, Miley Cyrus was a teenage queen on the hit Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. Bright and bubbly, Cyrus let the show help her become a pop culture star. And even while starring on the show, she was pursuing a career in music. However, in 2008, the young Disney star made headlines for an entirely different reason.

That year, Cyrus appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine, seemingly topless, covered only by a sheet. Cyrus was 15 at the time. The backlash was swift, with many slamming Cyrus for the racy cover. According to Billboard, Cyrus immediately issued an apology for his part in the photoshoot. “I participated in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photos and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed,” the statement read. “I never intended for all of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who mean so much to me. »

Miley Cyrus has revoked her 2008 apology

Over the next few years, Cyrus continued to forge a whole new image for herself – that of a tough-toned, defiant rebel who isn’t afraid to break boundaries and push back barriers. By 2018, Cyrus had dropped the character of Hannah Montana completely. That same year, she shared her true feelings on the infamous Vanity Fair set, taking to Twitter to retweet an image from one of the original headlines that slammed the photo. She added: “I AM NOT SORRY. F*** YOU.

Fans in the comments had a lot to say about Cyrus’ “no apology.” “It was a beautiful picture!! We have an amazing book by Annie Leibovitz, and I always change it for your page,” one wrote. Another noted: “Why should you apologize for anything, it’s up to your body to show what you’ve chosen. »

What did Miley Cyrus say about being a Disney star?

In many ways, Miley Cyrus will always be connected to the Disney Channel. Still, the outspoken pop star has her share of issues with child stardom and has opened up about the experience many times over the years. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Cyrus revealed that she felt suffocated by Hannah Montana in several ways. As Celebrity Insider reports, Cyrus said, “I had to evolve because Hannah (Montana) was larger than life, bigger than me. I just felt like I was never going to achieve the success of Hannah Montana.”

Cyrus has had her share of support from other stars along the way. Actress Shailene Woodley has been outspoken in her defense of Cyrus, saying she wasn’t “mean or cruel” to anyone and that the pop star was “just being herself”. Sure, fans love how Cyrus is never afraid to stand up for herself and what she believes in, no matter what others might say.

