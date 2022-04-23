Millions of PDVSA ended up in the hands of former drug trafficker

Former congressman David Rivera is at the center of a scandal involving a contract with the Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela. AP File

More than half of the $20 million that former congressman David Rivera obtained from the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA was used to pay for the services of three subcontractors, including an urban developer who years ago was found guilty in one of the biggest cases South Florida drug gang, court documents show.

Rivera is currently being sued for breach of contract by PDV USA, the US subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, seeking to recover the $20 million. The former federal representative, for his part, has filed a counterclaim against the oil company seeking payment of $50 million, equivalent to the total value of the unfulfilled lobbying contract.

Court documents related to the lawsuit show that the former federal congressman for the state of Florida channeled at least $13 million of the money he obtained from the Venezuelan state company to contract the services of subcontractors, which also include a company linked to the controversial Venezuelan businessman Raúl Gorrín and another to political advisor Esther Nuhfer.

According to court documents, the three subcontractors obtained the millionaire payments in exchange for providing “international strategic consulting services.” But PDV USA only found out about Rivera’s diversion of the payments after he sued his company, Interamerican Consulting, in 2020.

Rivera, who never registered as a foreign agent to represent the interests of another country in the United States, is also under criminal investigation by the Miami federal prosecutor’s office, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. But no one, including Rivera, has been charged in connection with the millionaire contract with PDV USA.

Documents filed in New York in the lawsuit filed by PDV USA show that part of the $13 million was given in separate installments to a company owned by Miami developer Hugo Perera, who is building affordable housing projects in the Allapattah and Little Havana, according to his company’s website.

Perera’s companies, PG & Associates and Agronomics, between the two received six payments of $625,000 and one payment of $1.1 million, for a total of $4.85 million, between March and November 2017, court documents show.

PG & Associates develops residential projects in Miami and currently has an apartment building under construction. On its website, the company also claims to manage more than 300 rental apartments in Little Havana.

Hugo Perera Hugo Perera’s Blog

Krome Agronomics, meanwhile, is a company dedicated to the sale of fertilizers.

The funds granted by PDVSA also ended up in the accounts of Communications Solutions Inc., belonging to the Miami-Dade political operator Esther Nuhfer.

Over the years, Nuhfer has provided fundraising, marketing and other services for Rivera’s campaigns for Congress and the state Legislature, as well as other local politicians.

According to court documents, Communication Solutions received three payments of $750,000, two of $625,000 and one of $1 million, for a total of $4.5 million.

The third beneficiary of the $13 million disbursed is the Venezuelan tycoon Raúl Gorrín, through the company Interglobal Yacht Management, LLC, which performs maintenance on the businessman’s yacht, according to court documents.

Email from former Congressman David Rivera that breaks down the payments made with the PDVSA funds. Ryan

Gorrín, a close associate of the late President Hugo Chávez and current President Nicolás Maduro, is a fugitive from US justice on charges that he participated in a multi-billion dollar money laundering scheme obtained through corruption. .

The magnate who owns the Venezuelan channel Globovisión received a total of $3.75 million from Rivera’s firm in 2017.

The president of the yacht company, Joel Brakha, said in a recent statement that Rivera approached him about signing the subcontracting agreement with Interglobal Yacht, but he refused to do so, stressing that he had nothing to do with the operation. contemplated in the document and that the company was not in the business of providing strategic consulting services.

Rivera declared, shortly after it became known that he was being sued, that the money he obtained was used entirely to finance the Venezuelan opposition and in particular to benefit opposition leader Leopoldo López, who at the time was imprisoned in the Ramo Verde military prison. , near Caracas.

López and the head of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, both members of the Voluntad Popular party, have strongly denied Rivera’s version, saying that the former federal representative’s statements are absurd.

Sources close to the operation point out that the Maduro regime authorized the contract with Rivera in an attempt to convince the Donald Trump administration of the need to negotiate a transition directly with Maduro.

“The idea was to soften Senator Marco Rubio — a close friend of Rivera — so that he would stop pressing for the application of more sanctions, because he was the official who most requested that they be applied,” said one of the sources, who She spoke on condition of anonymity.

But it was also sought to reach the White House, and ideally to organize a meeting with President Donald Trump to promote a change in policy towards Venezuela, he added.

Gorrín even had a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, who by then also spoke frequently about the destruction of democracy in Venezuela undertaken by the Maduro regime.

