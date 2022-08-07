Miriam Germán swears in two new deputy attorneys

The Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, swore in the new deputy attorneys José Vitervo Enrique Cabral González and Isis Germania de la Cruz, who are part of the Public Ministry career.

Judge Germán Brito urged the new deputies to continue contributing to Dominican society through their careers seek the application of justice always attached to the full exercise of law.

“We trust that they will continue forward. I am glad that they both have a long and clean career and have always been willing to continue training,” said Germán Brito.

Both, graduates of the School of Law of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), were designated by decree of the Executive Power as deputies of the Attorney General of the Republic.

CAbral González has been part of the Public Ministry for 17 years. He has held different positions as inspector, fiscal attorney and titular fiscal attorney of Hermanas Mirabal, as well as attorney general of the Court of Appeal of Santiago and currently interim attorney general of the Regional Attorney of the Duarte province.

While, De la Cruz, has 15 years of experience in the Public Ministry and at the time of her new appointment, she was working as a prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca).

The deputy attorneys have extensive academic training in criminal law, criminal procedural law, real estate law, criminality, corruption, drugs, gender violence, conflict resolution and human relations.