Miss and Mister Europe, here are the winners

Ischia – Grand gala of Miss and Mister Europe: Valeria di Fraia from Naples, Pietro Ansuini from Rome, Maria Pirozzi from Giuliano win the most prestigious titles.

Off the spotlight at the Strand Hotel Delfini in Ichia, the Gala evening ended with a Holliwodian dinner, appreciated by the competitors, guests, companions and professionals. The Green Island of Ischia with the Strand Hotel Delfini once again wanted to host the event giving a valid contribution to the perfect success of the Gran Gala of the XXII edition of Miss and Mister Europe with the focus of attention always on violence against women with various testimonies of some participants led by Concetta Pagliarella.

Pino Guerrera show man imitator and official impersonator of Gigi Marzullo led the whole event, much applauded in the imitations of the Governor of Campania Vincenzo De Luca. As always rich and important the parterre of the guests who also composed the Jury starting with: the actor Saverio Vallone, the choreographer Rosaria Aprea, the manager Angelo Rallo, the stylist Helen Romanova, the film and television producer Max Nascente, Massimo Borgioli the other Johnny Depp and a representative of the Strand Hotel Delfini headed by the property with Lino Buono and the patron Attilio Mazzoli. The titles were assigned: Miss Europa Testimonial for 2022 the twenty-two-year-old Valeria di Fraia born in Pollena Trocchia and resident in Sant’Anastasia (Naples) works in the Enasc patronage and is a graduate in Modern Literature at the Federico II University of Naples. clean, those of the past so to speak, with a smile that does not go unnoticed. Mister Europe Italy 2021 (title confirmed) Pietro Ansuini from Rome 21 years old event organizer deals with public relations, Overissima 2021 Maria Picozzi di Giuliano 39 years old, Miss Calendar 2022 Roxana Liliana Domnea 54 years old from Terni, Overissima Curvy Elisabetta Bavaria Sicilian origin resident in Milan by profession of lawyer. Enjoyed the moments of Saverio Vallone Massimo Borgioli in the interpretation of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) the singers Ramma, Gabriele Malangone, Antonio Simone, Agostina Cucca and the show girl Maria Veneroso. Coordinator of the event the tireless Luigi Buccini responsible for central and southern Italy. A complex event carried out with commitment (given the particular moment), interesting and that in the end all the participants will remember with intense pleasure and satisfaction. Ischia and Miss and Mister Europa a combination that wants to last over time. Ischia always remains in everyone’s hearts.

