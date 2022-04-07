Miss Universe: the truth about Harnaaz Kaur’s weight gain – People – Culture

For a few weeks, the rumors surrounding the possible pregnancy of Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur, have caused a stir on social networks. There was so much controversy about her weight gain that the same woman had to go out and explain what the situation was due to.

Through her Twitter account, the miss clarified that your change was due to a medical condition. “Around 10-30% of the world’s population suffers from food allergies. I have a gluten allergy which is common and it can be linked to a large proportion of people around the world, which can be controlled simply by removing some food groups from the diet,” he wrote.

Around 10-30% of the global population suffer from food allergies. I am having gluten allergy that is common and relatable to a major proportion of people worldwide which is manageable by just eliminating a few food groups from the diet.

Thank you for understanding. @MissUniverse — Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@HarnaazKaur) April 3, 2022

It was in this way that the model tried to silence the rumors that were persecuting her and that increased so much that it was even said that the Miss Universe organization was in talks with Nadia Ferreria, Miss Paraguay, to make the replacement.

(Also read: Evaluna and other celebrities who opted for natural childbirth at home).

“A lot of people don’t know that I’m allergic to gluten. I’m one of those people who was first bullied saying ‘she’s too skinny’ and now gets bullied saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things”, said Miss India in an interview for ‘Hola TV’.

In addition, she uploaded a photo with the blue dress with which she had been criticized and wrote: “The shape of your mind is more important than the shape of your body“.

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

The statement of the organization

On her return to India on March 22, Harnaaz Kaur wore a beautiful yellow dress for her appearance at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. During the event, photos and videos of her modeling were revealed and comments about her weight did not wait.

This is why the Miss Universe Organization (OMU) spoke out against the rumors and asked that the bullying stop that was being done to Miss India on her social networks.

(Read also: Índigo, Camilo and Evaluna’s baby, has not been born yet, says Ricardo Montaner).

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

“OMU does not tolerate harassment of any kind. We are a community built to protectencourage and encourage one another. There is no place for hate here. #StopBullying,” they wrote.

This is the message that the organization has been posting for some time here on RRSS. “OMU does not tolerate harassment of any kind. We are a community built to protect, encourage and uplift one another. There is no place for hate here. #StopBullying” pic.twitter.com/phlgeDQXSI – Miss Crowns (@miss_coronas) March 20, 2022

However, the critics around his physical state do not stop. After the revelation of a video in which she is on a Miss Universe catwalk wearing a blue dress, Internet users criticized the alleged bulges that were made in her abdomen.

(Also read: Man denounces that they want to kill him for being “too attractive”).

(Don’t see from the app? See the image here).

And despite the fact that the organization’s Instagram has messaging with restrictions on her comments, the messages multiplied accusing her of being pregnant again.

Trends WEATHER

More news

Carolina Gómez reveals what affected her health in ‘MasterChef’

The five jobs that most cause depression, according to a study

Actor Alfredo Adame called a press conference and ended in a strong fight

The Colombian Freddie Mercury who sings in TransMilenio and went viral

Carolina Cruz told how she has coped with her breakup with Lincoln Palomeque