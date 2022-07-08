Missing Miami-Dade man with autism found safe out of state, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old man with autism who was reported missing in Miami-Dade County has been found out of state, Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday.

According to police, Alejandro Suarez was “in good physical and mental health” when he was found.

They did not confirm what condition he was in or how he traveled there.

According to authorities, Suarez was reported missing after he left his Westchester home on Monday and his family later found a cryptic note in his car.

“He didn’t answer any calls,” said Odalys Heredia, Suarez’s mother.

Heredia said that before her son left on Monday, he told her he was going to the Miami-Dade College Kendall campus to work on something for the school, which struck her as odd considering Monday was the Fourth of July holiday. July.

“He said ‘don’t worry, it’s a short time,’” Heredia said.

Family members located his vehicle in a church parking lot adjacent to campus, Heredia said. She said a security guard on campus remembered seeing it.

Relatives later found a note in Alejandro’s car, saying “I want to be free, I don’t want to be a defenseless person,” Heredia said.

They don’t think he wrote it himself.

“That’s not him,” said Suarez’s sister, Leydis Fernandez. “He doesn’t write like that.”

No other details about his disappearance have been released.