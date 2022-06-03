Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: The most surprising return to ‘Mission Impossible 7 Deadly Sentence’: 2 deliveries, release dates and trailer | Film and Television

Mission Impossible 7 is being a film full of incidents whose filming seemed to be under some kind of curse. But the tenacity of Paramount, its producers, its cast and its technical team can give us one of the best installments of the franchise. The newly released trailer has certainly raised our expectations. And even more so if we have the unexpected return of a character we haven’t seen for 25 years.

Because in this preview of the film that will be released in the summer of 2023 the great protagonist is not Ethan Hunt but Eugene Kittridge. The former director of the IMF returns to the franchise played by the multifaceted Henry Czerny who was one of the pillars of Bryan de Palma’s first Impossible Mission and who disappeared in successive installments.

It’s just one of thousands of details fans of the franchise have paid attention to within an exciting trailer in which we also see other familiar faces such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes .

On July 14, 2023 we will end almost 5 years of waiting since the last installment but for a good reason. Since just a year later we will receive the second part of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning (Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning)

Christopher McQuarrie will be the director of both installments as has been customary since he sat in the director’s chair for the first time in MY Secret Nation. The sixth installment raised around the world a figure of more than 800 million for which its continuation was almost assured, despite the fact that Cruise himself declared during the promotion that he was not very clear about it.

Seeing the shooting conditions, the actor and producer may have regretted having taken the step despite the fact that now we are touching the project with our fingers.

Mission almost impossible shoot Mission Impossible 7

The Paramount Pictures team that was shooting Mission Impossible 7 was the first affected by the coronavirus. Filming was scheduled to start in March 2020 with the main cast, but due to the outbreak of the outbreak in Lombardy, Turin, and especially Veneto, which is very close to Venice, filming was temporarily suspended.

With all the precautions due to the health situation and having to repeatedly relocate the shooting schedule due to the outbreaks caused by the pandemic, it seems that finally shooting MI is no longer an impossible task, neither in Italy nor in the rest of the planet where MI7 will be set.