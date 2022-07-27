WILDFORM, hair charms to ward off the bad vibes that run through the air.

Caesar Deleon Ramirez grew up between New York and the Caribbean. In these islands words are transformed into spells and in fact Caesar has created hair charms in silver or gold to protect you from these evil spirits which could well ruin your life. But Caesar is above all a nonconformist artist, who from an early age forged a utopia for himself in the family hairdressing salon where he grew up. Determined to make a name for himself in the world of fashion and beauty, Caesar trained with great stylists, such as Michelle Caruso, Ruth Roche, Jo Blackwell-Preston, Orlando Pita, Julien d’Ys and Guido Palau. Then, in 2001, he joined the Dop Dop salon in Soho, a hype place for creative hairdressing where he did his first celebrity as an actress. elizabeth berkley. The latter is seduced by her art and Caesar Deleon Ramirez quickly becomes the darling of the stars. Today no one can say that he does not know his work since his unparalleled hair art perfects the looks of Cassie, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, La La Anthony, Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora and the kardashian family.

khloe kardashian Demi Lovato

Winnie Harlow Christina Aguilera

Additionally, the image of Caesar and his art are exported in TV programs such as The X Factor, Lala’s Full Court Life and All About Aubrey… but also in famous magazines including W, Elle, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Latina, ID, Vanity Fair… and on shows during New York fashion weeks where he worked with avant-garde designers such as Victor De Sousa, Katie Gallagher, Carlos Campos, Michael Costello and Narciso Rodriguez. In addition, Caesar not only won the Best Hair award for his work during Fashion Weeks but he also became the creative director of the Dop Dop salon. Finally, to reward 24 years of hard work in this job that makes him happy, Caesar has obtained the recognition of his peers by having been named artist-celebrity by many hair care brands who, moreover, ask him for advice today because yes Caesar creates wonders.

Portrait of Caesar Deleon Ramirez

WILDFORMthe hair beauty brand of Caesar puts all its art at your service in different ranges of products intended to transform your life. Thus, wigs, hair products and accessories are like magic that make you fantastic and make your daily life experimental and playful. At the house of Caesar genres and origins are terms of pharmacy and fact, the artist respects the individuality and above all the creative freedom of each because according to him, the hair is a tool of transformation and above all a personal language which has only make elitism universal codes. Moreover, as there is no coincidence, the collection of charms of Caesar is handmade in Los Angeles, the city of angels, who adorn the lengths and bangs with the forces of the chakra. Each shape refers to the four elements adorned with gold or silver and are sold in sets of 5, available in two diameters.