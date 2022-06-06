Moment: This is what actor Khary Payton looks like behind the scenes on The Walking Dead

Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, pose with adorable animals in behind-the-scenes footage from Season 11 of the long-running AMC series. The second half of the latest season of the network’s zombie drama premiered its first episodes on February 20, with the final episodes expected to premiere later in the year. Ezekiel made his long-awaited debut in Season 7 of the zombie series. Payton’s character is presented as the leader of a community known as the Kingdom, where he resides as King alongside his faithful companion, his pet tiger Shiva.

It is later revealed that Ezekiel was a zookeeper before the zombie apocalypse and subsequently saved Shiva from being injured during the outbreak. Unfortunately, Shiva met the end of him in The Walking Dead about season 8, episode 4, titled “Some Guy,” but the character remains a crucial ally to Alexandria’s survivors, including Carol, Melissa McBride; Daryl, Norman Reedus; and Maggie, Lauren Cohan. In the final season, Alexandria and company take on the ultimate big bad, the Commonwealth, a community where Ezekiel returns to working with animals.

On Sunday, Khary Payton took over the official Instagram account of The Waking Dead to share behind-the-scenes photos from filming the series. The plethora of footage shows Payton hanging out with some adorable animals on the Commonwealth set. In addition to the good present of the actor in the series, Khary Payton has appeared in the series Five Reasons Not to Date You, playing the role of Josh as a gay best friend of the protagonist Emily Sanders, Heather Graham; whose first episode was broadcast on January 9, 2006 in the United States, after the series was canceled with only six episodes shot.

The series is in its final stage of ending everything

Now, after seeing the first 8 episodes in 2021, it is the turn of the second block of episodes, to then, in April, complete the 24 chapters of season 11, the last one to air. season 11 of The Walking Dead is in its second stage and premiered its chapter 11, entitled “No Other Way”, on Sunday, February 27 at the international level. The followers of the series had the opportunity to see it on the Star Plus streaming platform at the times according to their respective countries.

On the other hand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor who plays Negan, told Brandon Davis that his character’s self-exile is due to Maggie’s decision, because he doesn’t feel that at some point he can come to his senses: ” He realizes that Maggie is not going to change her mind about how she feels about him and that she has lost a bit. Negan always prided himself on being in control of his emotions. Regardless of how horrible he’s done, he’s always had some kind of control, and he doesn’t feel like Maggie has much control. She is very unpredictable.”