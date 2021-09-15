Montalbano on Rai1 takes the place of Pretty Woman on September 15th

This evening September 15 goes on the air Commissioner Montalbano on Rai1 instead of Pretty Woman. The change of programming was announced on social networks by the flagship network, which preferred to play (for the umpteenth time) the commissioner’s card born from the pen of Andrea Camilleri against Mediaset competition.

Montalbano had already started its usual cycle of reruns on Monday 13 September, challenging the debut of the new edition of Big Brother Vip on Canale5. There were, however, protests from the public, who lamented the choice of the flagship network to deploy the Inspector Montalbano in the early evening, at the expense of the film with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts; although it was also replicated to the point of fainting, some spectators would have liked to see it again.

Directed by Alberto Sironi and written by Andrea Camilleri, Francesco Bruni and Salvatore De Mola, Angelica’s smile it is a crucial episode in the life of the Commissioner. In the grip of the fear of old age, Salvo lets himself go to the passion for a young and attractive woman who reminds him of there‘Angelica described by Ludovico Ariosto. At the same time, the commissioner suspects a betrayal by the historical girlfriend Livia, which makes him furious as the Ariosto protagonist.

The episode begins with a new case for Montalbano: some thieves have robbed the house by the sea and the villa of the spouses Carlo and Caterina Peritore. Before stealing everything, the couple had been asleep with gas, which allowed the criminals to act undisturbed. Salvo realizes that the thieves must have known their victims very well and, thanks to his intuition, he can easily connect to this another theft just days ago, in the same way, by the spouses Lojacono. Apparently, the two cases are linked together, and the victims are part of a close circle of friends that makes them all potential victims. In any case, the thieves are well organized; the robberies continue and the leader of the gang throws a real challenge to the commissioner.

The next victim is Angelica Cosulich, an executive from the local bank, who immediately attracts Montalbano – and the interest is mutual. The young woman reminds him of his futile infatuation with Angelica, the protagonist of Ariosto’s work, Orlando Furioso. The commissioner goes into crisis, increased by the atrocious suspicion of a betrayal of his Livia.

The Commissioner and his colleagues draw up a list of possible future victims, while the circle of possible culprits shrinks, and suspicions are concentrated around some friends belonging to this elite of wealthy people. In the meantime, the corpse of the loan shark Pierrera, who committed suicide, and his killing turns out to be linked to the other facts. In this torturous case, Angelica’s figure will be key to the investigation.

The appointment with Commissioner Montalbano on Rai1 is for tonight at 21:25.