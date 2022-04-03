Moon Knight Screenwriter Explains What Went Wrong While Working On Fantastic Four

In 2015 a new version of The Fantastic Four – 9% would come out, at that time the trailers and the promotion promised a more serious and interesting film than its previous versions. The cast seemed fine, with Miles Teller as Reed Richards, Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm, Toby Kebbell as Victor Von Doom, and Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm, who would be the most criticized for racist reasons.

You may also like: Robert Downey Jr. was originally going to play Doctor Doom for Marvel

Although there were also many rumors of conflicts in the filming, all reinforced by the announcement of several reshoots, in which Toby Kebell he didn’t even participate. With the premiere of the film, it was confirmed that all those rumors were true and that the problems in the filming cost the final product dearly. Editing patches were very apparent and the plot was left confused and incongruous.

At the time, Josh Trank, the director of the film, came out to defend himself, claiming that his vision was much more interesting and that the production company 20th Century Fox was responsible for the changes and eventually the failure of the film. Both Trank and several of the actors disassociated themselves from the film and left it in oblivion.

But with the release of Moon Knight – 87%, Jeremy Slater , writer of this series and at the time screenwriter of fantastic four, took the opportunity to explain his side of what went wrong then and what is right now. This all stemmed from a question posed to him on Twitter:

Also read: Marvel Can Never Be Like The Dark Knight, Says Fantastic Four Actor

Okay. Most of the problems with Fantastic Four stem from the fact that I wanted to write an MCU-style movie and it’s not what the director wanted. I didn’t have that problem here.

Well, most of my problems with FANTASTIC FOUR stemmed from the fact that I was trying to write it like an MCU movie, which wasn’t what the director wanted. I didn’t have that problem here. https://t.co/TQ3oFYiMyN — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 29, 2022

Remember that this movie was originally filmed for the sole purpose of keeping the comic book rights from going back to Marvel. And that’s how Fox maybe rushed production. Everyone involved has at some point apologized for this tape. And in the style of what happened with Justice League – 41%, there are those who would like to release the original director’s cut.

But the thing does not stop there, because someone else also ventured to ask him if he has been called to join the director Jon Watts, chosen for the new reboot of The Fantastic Four. this time Jeremy Slater he just decided to joke saying:

Trust me, they don’t need me to suck at another Fantastic Four movie. Also, the Marvel creative execs on this project are brilliant. It’s going to be amazing.

Trust me, they don’t need my stink on another Fantastic Four. Plus, the Marvel creative execs on the project are all brilliant. It’s going to be awesome. https://t.co/J4C6t9sz5V — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) March 29, 2022

Now that it’s known that Marvel is working on another Fantastic Four release, we’re all waiting for more announcements about it. No actors have been confirmed, though fans are constantly hinting at how good John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, would look in the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

The only thing confirmed at the moment is that the director jon watts will be in charge of directing this new version. He is the director who has helmed Marvel’s Spider-Man movies so far. Being one of the comics most loved by the audience, this is one of the most anticipated productions by Marvel fans. For now, we can enjoy Moon Knight which is emerging as one of the most mature and interesting series that Disney Plus has released. In addition to having a good writer, the series benefits from an excellent performance by Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Don’t leave without reading: Fantastic Four: John Cena says he would accept being The Thing