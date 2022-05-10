Sports

Morales does not hold anything back and mocks the defeat against Chivas

Pumas spent a week to forget, as they lost the Concacaf Champions League final and were eliminated by Chivas in the Clausura 2022 playoff, but what left the fans worried was the way in which they were overcome.

Of course, this was taken advantage of by ESPN journalist Álvaro Morales, one of the biggest critics of the Auriazul team, who scoffed after his elimination against Chivas, calling it a “small team”.

In a video that he uploaded to his official Twitter account, Brujo Morales made a “request” to Liga MX, sealing that they should be placed in the place they deserve, the expansion league, since they do not have a level for the First Division.

These comments penetrated the university fans, who did not hesitate to respond to the journalist on networks, calling him a ‘clown’ and indicating that he hangs on the greatness of Pumas to generate controversy.



