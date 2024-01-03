More than 100 people killed in two blasts in Iran commemorating the death of General Qasim Suleimani

there were explosions Near the Saheb Al Zaman Mosque, where Soleimani’s tomb is locatedIn the south of the country, in the city of Kerman.

“A large explosion was heard near the mosque,” the state television channel reported, before another explosion was heard a few minutes later.

Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, announced on television that the bombs were “a terrorist attack”.

Pictures spread online showed the crowd trying to flee as security personnel surrounded the area. State television showed ambulances and first responders at the scene.

Iranian emergency services arrived at the blast site amid the chaos. Credit , -/Mehr News/AFP via Getty Images

At least 141 people were injuredAccording to Iranian public media.

The Iranian Tasnim news agency said that “two bag bombs exploded. The perpetrators (…) apparently detonated the bombs by remote control.”

It is unclear who may have carried out the “attack” nor has any group claimed responsibility.

Fourth anniversary of Suleimani’s death

The two explosions occurred 10 minutes apart, ISNA news agency quoted Kerman Mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying.

This happened as crowds gathered outside the airport in Iraq’s capital Baghdad to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was killed in a 2020 US drone strike.

The general in charge of foreign operations of the Revolutionary Guards (Iran’s ideological army), was the architect of Iranian military operations in the Middle East.

After participating in the Iran–Iraq War (1980–1988), he rapidly became head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, which was responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations.

He was one of the country’s most popular public figures.