More than 778,000 customers are without drinking water service after the passage of Hurricane Fiona

Some 778,320 clients of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) are without drinking water service after Hurricane Fiona passed through Puerto Rico, reported the executive president, Doriel I. Pagan Crespo.

The official explained that the atmospheric phenomenon caused two priority effects: turbidity in the water intakes —the dams— and in the lack of electricity.

For its part, LUMA Energy has only reported that it has restored the electricity service to some 100,000 subscribers. 69.33% still continue without electricity.

“Most of the rivers are too high. We have 112 filtration plants and most of them are supplied from rivers… As long as the rivers continue to lower their level and it is safe for our personnel to carry out cleaning tasks, we will be doing so”explained the official in an interview with WKAQ 580 AM.

Specifically, only 486,054 subscribers have drinking water service, for 38%, of a total of 1,264,374according to data provided by the public corporation’s press spokeswoman, Natalia Colon.

Immediately, it was not specified which region is the most affected by the lack of service.

However, reports of service interruptions for towns such as: Ponce, Arecibo, Manatí, Barceloneta, Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Dorado, San Juan, Trujillo Alto, Toa Baja, Carolina, Aibonito, San Sebastián, San Lorenzo, Gurabo, Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba, Comerío, Mayagüez, Hormigueros, Cabo Rojo, Añasco, Ceiba, Morovis, Bayamón, sectors of Guaynabo, Toa Baja, Toa Alta, Naranjito, Corozal and Dorado, among others.

Pagán Crespo assured that he has the necessary personnel to restore drinking water service to the majority of Puerto Ricans as soon as possible.

“We have our personnel activated, we have not stopped working… We are going to continue working”said.

On the other hand, regarding the tank trucks, he announced that they are in the process of being activated and that, during the morning, they will announce where they will be placed.

It was reported that customers who wish to communicate with the AAA will not be able to go to their Customer Service Offices this Monday, since they remain closed.

“For service and payment options, we have the Telephone Center (787) 620-2482 available from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM and the Virtual Office www.acueductospr.com,” said Colón.