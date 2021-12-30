more than thirty exclusives in 2022, for an insider – Nerd4.life

In 2022 Xbox will have more than thirty exclusives, all available from launch on Xbox Game Pass. To say it was the insider Colteastwood, who specified how the games will come from first party studios, from third parties with which Microsoft has entered into specific agreements (let’s imagine temporal exclusivity) and from studios in the process of being acquired.

Some of these titles are already known, such as Starfield, STALKER 2 or Anacrusis, while others have not yet been announced. In addition, according to the insider, there will be some really big announcements, of which, however, he has not provided any details.

According to him, 2022 will definitively bury the cliché that there are no games on Xbox, indeed bringing the ecosystem of Microsoft in a prominent position. Colteastwood also showed some of the games coming to Xbox in a video, of course only those already announced and known.

In fact, there really seems to be something for everyone, including platformers, sports games, first person shooters, adventures and so on. In addition there are indie, double A and triple A, to the delight of those who love all types of production. Missing to know the titles not yet announced, which we hope will significantly enrich the Xbox line-up, which for 2022 promises to be truly explosive.